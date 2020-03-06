Grading the NFL's Biggest Potential Franchise Tag Decisions

1 of 10

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Price: $27 million (or $32 million if it's exclusive)

Grade: C (or D if it's exclusive)

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, if the Dallas Cowboys can't work out a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott by the March 12 tag deadline, they'll hit the two-time Pro Bowler with the exclusive tag. And while we're only talking about an extra $5 million or so, that's not a great approach.

The exclusive tag prevents Prescott from negotiating with other teams, which is good. But it also prevents other teams from potentially overpaying a good-not-great quarterback, thereby giving Dallas the opportunity to match or receive two first-round picks as compensation for Prescott.

If I'm the Cowboys, I at least want to know what Prescott's market is, and offer sheets would help shed light there. If what he gets from another team is outrageous, the Cowboys could decide to move on, pocket two first-rounders and use about $30 million in added salary-cap space to re-sign top receiver Amari Cooper, land a cheaper quarterback in free agency and swing the bat on a potential quarterback of the future in the draft.

And if by chance they still wind up with Prescott at a cost of $27 million, they'd at least have saved more than $5 million, which could go to Cooper or whoever else.

Regardless of the type of tag, the tag itself is far from ideal for the Cowboys.

Prescott has already indicated he's willing to bet on himself, and he'll almost certainly hold out if tagged. That's an expensive can of worms, and again, he isn't a superstar. He hasn't consistently stood out since his remarkable rookie season in 2016, and despite receiving plenty of support, his rate-based numbers since 2017 are barely above the middle of the pack.