Davis Cup Tennis 2020: Qualifying Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

The 2020 Davis Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday and Saturday, with 12 more berths up for grabs for the final tournament in Spain.

The hosts and defending champions have already qualified, along with last year's semi-finalists Canada, Great Britain and Russia. France and Serbia are the 2020 wild cards, bringing the number of qualified teams to six.

Here's a look at the 12 matchups taking place on Friday and Saturday:

The full schedule for every qualifier will be made available here. The full breakdown of the TV schedule for every tie can be found here.

American viewers can follow the nation's team on CBS. Friday action will start at 5 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET, while Saturday's rubbers will start at 1 p.m. local/6 p.m. ET.

The fourth-seeded Americans will be strong favourites in Honolulu against Uzbekistan, who reached the qualifiers with a narrow 3-2 win over Lebanon in September. The two teams have met only once, a 3-1 win for Team USA in 2015.

Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka give the USA a strong one-two punch for the singles match, and the Bryan brothers are among the best doubles specialists in the world.

Bob and Mike Bryan will be suiting up for the national team in the Davis Cup for the last time:

Denis Istomin has the talent to beat anyone on the American team if everything is clicking, but consistency has always been an issue for the 33-year-old. A former top-35 player, he has tumbled out of the top 150 in recent years.

Australia will host Brazil in Adelaide and have brought out the big guns to win the tie, calling up Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and John Millman.

Lleyton Hewitt will captain the team, and he has relished the role:

Joao Menezes and Thiago Monteiro will have to be at their best to have any chance of beating Kyrgios and De Minaur in the singles. Australia finished in the top spot in Group D last year before losing to eventual finalists Canada.

Top-seeded Croatia, the 2018 champions, will be able to call on Marin Cilic in their tie against India in Zagreb. Ivan Dodig has also been included in the team, which is looking for a bounce-back campaign after a disappointing third-place finish in Group B of last year's tournament.

India beat Croatia in the only meeting between the two nations, a 3-2 thriller in New Delhi in 1995.

The second-seeded Belgians face a tricky trip to Hungary without star player David Goffin. They've beaten the Hungarians in eight of their 13 meetings, with the last coming at home in 2018.

The hosts are led by Marton Fucsovics, while 20-year-old Zsombor Piros, the nation's rising star, has also made the team. Piros won the 2017 Junior Australian Open.

Winner Predictions: Croatia, Belgium, Argentina, USA, Australia, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Chile.