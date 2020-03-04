Former Pro Bowler Mike Adams Retires from NFL After 16 Seasons

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Mike Adams #29 of the Carolina Panthers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Longtime NFL safety Mike Adams announced Wednesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that he is retiring after 16 seasons.

Adams, 38, spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans from 2004-19 and was twice named to the Pro Bowl.

After going unsigned during the 2019 offseason, Adams signed with the Texans in October and went on to appear in six regular-season games and two playoff contests as a reserve.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

