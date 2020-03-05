Every NFL Team's Weakest Link Heading into Free Agency

Every NFL Team's Weakest Link Heading into Free AgencyMarch 5, 2020
No NFL team is perfect. Even championship-caliber squads have a weak link or two.
How teams address those issues throughout the offseason often determines how they fare the following season.
In this instance, we've defined weak links as specific areas to address even though a starter may already be in place or the position group doesn't appear to be an immediate problem. These spots may not get enough attention, but the opposite should happen.
Free agency is a means to strengthen the entire roster, not just the areas deemed immediate holes.
"If we can get the right free agents, we're not in a mode where we're trying to find the undervalued, older guys that we tried to find the last couple of years," Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "And going forward, we're trying to build this over a period of time."
Front offices must look at their roster's weak links and upgrade now before the situation gets worse.
Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker
Last offseason, the Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $34 million contract. Hicks lived up to his end of the bargain by finishing third leaguewide with 149 total tackles.
But Hicks' running mate, Haason Reddick, hasn't lived up to expectations since the Cardinals selected him 13th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.
Two seasons ago, Reddick lost his starting job and found himself on the trade block. A new coaching staff gave him another opportunity, but 2016 seventh-round pick Joe Walker started more games than Reddick last season.
Neither Reddick nor Walker should be a reason for the Cardinals not to address inside linebacker during free agency this year.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Blake Martinez
Atlanta Falcons: Tight End
Austin Hooper will be one of the most sought-after free agents in this year's market. The remaining tight ends on the Atlanta Falcons' roster can't replace his production.
Over the last two seasons, Hooper caught 146 passes and became quarterback Matt Ryan's security blanket. The two-time Pro Bowl tight end snagged nearly 79 percent of the targets thrown his way.
Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham would take over at tight end if Hooper leaves in free agency, but they combined for 17 receptions last season. Adding another pass-catcher who can work the middle of the field would only help Ryan and his talented receiving corps.
However, the Falcons are projected to have only $4.5 million in salary-cap space. That means Atlanta's front office must be judicious in its approach and possibly secure someone on a prove-it deal.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Jordan Reed
Baltimore Ravens: Inside Linebacker
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon led the Baltimore Ravens with 9.5 sacks last year and is "a candidate for Baltimore's franchise tag and trade inquiries from other teams," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
However, the issues along the Ravens linebacker corps extend beyond the possibility of losing Judon.
L.J. Fort played well last season and signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract extension in November. However, Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are free agents, which means the Ravens lack a quality second starter at the moment.
One of the two may re-sign, or Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could pursue one of the better under-the-radar options available on the open market.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Nick Kwiatkoski
Buffalo Bills: Left Guard
In an attempt to fortify arguably the league's worst offensive line, the Bills signed six linemen—Mitch Morse, Spencer Long, Ty Nsekhe, Jon Feliciano, Quinton Spain and LaAdrian Waddle—last offseason.
The front office should keep doing so this year.
Not every signing works out in a team's favor. For example, Waddle suffered an injury during training camp and never played a down last season.
Spain looked like a potential free-agency steal since he started every game at left guard. But he was clearly the weak link among Buffalo's offensive line last season after signing a one-year, prove-it deal.
The Bills need to look for a better interior option.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Joe Thuney
Carolina Panthers: Defensive Interior
The Carolina Panthers defensive interior doesn't immediately appear to be a problem with Dontari Poe and Kawann Short signed through at least 2020.
However, the Panthers are "expected to decline ... Poe's $9.8 million option for 2020," according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person.
Carolina is well on its way toward a full rebuild. The team's defensive front is old and requires an infusion of talent. Gerald McCoy, Bruce Irvin, Mario Addison and Vernon Butler are already pending free agents. Short is a likely salary-cap casualty once his contract becomes more manageable after the 2020 campaign.
The Panthers require fresh beef up the middle to improve upon last year's 29th-ranked run defense.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Javon Hargrave
Chicago Bears: Quarterback
Mitchell Trubisky is a problem for the Chicago Bears, but they remain committed to him despite his lackluster play.
"We believe in Mitch," general manager Ryan Pace told reporters at the combine. "Mitch knows he needs to be better. We need to be better around him. And that's our goal."
Trubisky didn't finish among the top half of the league's quarterbacks in any major statistical category last season. His 6.1 yards per attempt ranked dead last.
Chicago doesn't just need to find a quality backup quarterback. Whomever the Bears sign must be able to push Trubisky and potentially replace him as the starter if the 2017 second overall pick doesn't get on track.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Marcus Mariota
Cincinnati Bengals: Right Tackle
The Cincinnati Bengals have obvious holes to fill all over their roster. Even so, a position they invested in last year remains a problem.
Bobby Hart isn't a quality right tackle, yet the Bengals re-signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million contract last March.
"For those who say you shouldn't have signed Bobby Hart, who is going to play right tackle? Who?" Bengals vice president Troy Blackburn told ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "... We can't go to Walmart and buy off the shelf. A high-quality starting right tackle? That doesn't exist (in free agency). You have to deal in the universe of options you have."
The problem isn't available options, as Blackburn stated; the problem stems from the Bengals' inability to attract quality free agents. The organization's top priority should be to protect the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Cleveland Browns: Linebacker
Two positions—offensive tackle and safety—will dominate the Cleveland Browns' offseason.
However, the organization appears to be creating a problem at linebacker as well.
Browns brass met with Joe Schobert's representation at the combine, and the "two sides parted with the belief that Schobert will not be back with the Browns," according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
Schobert led the Browns with 133 tackles and four interceptions, and he was second on the team with nine defended passes.
According to Cabot, the hang-up stems from perceived value. The team isn't willing to pay what Schobert will almost certainly demand on the open market.
Fellow veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey isn't guaranteed a spot on the 2020 roster, either, since the organization can save $7.55 million with his release.
Potential Free-Agent Target: De'Vondre Campbell
Dallas Cowboys: Left Guard
The Dallas Cowboys are known for outstanding offensive line play.
Right guard Zack Martin, center Travis Frederick and left tackle Tyron Smith have combined for 17 Pro Bowl appearances and seven first-team All-Pro nods since the team chose Martin in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Right tackle La'el Collins has developed into an outstanding right tackle, too.
But left guard is an issue.
Connor Williams and Xavier Su'a-Filo split time last season. The Cowboys used a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft on Williams, but the coaching staff benched him during his rookie season and he suffered a season-ending ACL injury this past November.
Meanwhile, Su'a-Fila is about to become a free agent.
The Cowboys need some stability between Smith and Frederick since they can't count on Williams at this point of his career.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Ronald Leary
Denver Broncos: Left Tackle
The Denver Broncos are searching for an upgrade at left tackle before they decide whether to pick up Garett Bolles' fifth-year rookie option, per James Palmer of NFL Network.
Bolles isn't a bust, but the Broncos can't rely on him to handle blindside duties after he's had 10 or more accepted penalties in each of his three seasons.
The Broncos find themselves in a bit of a bind since the free-agent offensive tackle class isn't great. Top options like Andrew Whitworth, Jason Peters and Anthony Castonzo are aging and aren't likely to leave their current squads. The top available option, Jack Conklin, is a pure right tackle.
Denver needs a reliable option who can play the position for a year or two as quarterback Drew Lock develops, while it drafts a developmental prospect to groom.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Kelvin Beachum Jr.
Detroit Lions: Edge-Rusher
The Detroit Lions were big spenders last year when they signed Trey Flowers to a five-year, $90 million deal. Flowers played well in his first season wearing the blue and silver, but he didn't address Detroit's biggest problem area then or now.
Flowers is listed as a defensive end, but he does his best work as a pass-rusher when working from the interior. The Lions lack a player who can consistently win off the edge.
Linebacker Devon Kennard tied with Flowers for the team lead in sacks last season, but he isn't an explosive edge-rusher.
The Lions need someone with better first-step quickness and bend to beat opposing offensive tackles and restrict the pocket so Flowers can be even more effective.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Dante Fowler Jr.
Green Bay Packers: Inside Linebacker
Offensive weapons—or lack thereof—will define the Green Bay Packers' offseason. But on the other side of the ball, linebacker could turn into a significant sticking point.
Blake Martinez, who led the Packers in tackles in each of the last three seasons and finished second leaguewide with 155 total tackles in 2019, is a free agent. That potential loss of production is only part of the problem.
According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski, Martinez played 98.7 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps over the last two seasons.
Martinez is a smart and reliable middle linebacker, though concerns arise about his effectiveness in coverage. The Packers should look to find someone more comfortable working in space to improve the entire defense.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Joe Schobert
Houston Texans: Right Guard
Defense may be the Houston Texans' primary focus this offseason, but the offense isn't quite complete, either.
The Texans invested heavily in their offensive line last season. During the 2019 draft, they selected Tytus Howard and Max Scharping, both of whom became starters. Head coach and de facto general manager (at the time) Bill O'Brien also acquired Laremy Tunsil via trade.
Tunsil rewarded the team with his first Pro Bowl berth.
The front five is almost complete, but right guard remains a sore spot. Zach Fulton, who doesn't have a single guaranteed cent remaining on his contract, started 28 games over the last two seasons. But his level of play is as average at best.
An upgrade at right guard would complete a talented and potentially stellar front five.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Andrus Peat
Indianapolis Colts: Quarterback
The Indianapolis Colts haven't deluded themselves into believing Jacoby Brissett is their long-term answer at quarterback.
"We did a two-year deal with Jacoby to find out," general manager Chris Ballard told reporters at the combine. "... We did the short-term deal to see what we had. To say we're going to create competition, we're going to create competition at any spot. That's going to be a year-to-year thing."
Brissett played well to start the 2019 campaign, but he and the team faded down the stretch.
Injuries played a role in that swoon, but Brissett didn't definitively claim anything for the foreseeable future. The Colts would be remiss not to thoroughly vet their options as the greatest free-agent quarterback class in NFL history approaches.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Philip Rivers
Jackonsville Jaguars: Offensive Interior
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from one of the league's most talented rosters to a disaster in less than three years.
They traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in mid-October. Owner Shad Khan fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin in December. General manager Dave Caldwell agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday in an attempt to shed salary.
The organization might not stop there. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, defensive end Calais Campbell and offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Brandon Linder are also drawing trade interest.
Norwell and Linder's departure would make a questionable offensive front even weaker. If the Jaguars are serious about moving either one—via a trade or a release, since they could save a combined $13.5 million by cutting both—they'll need a replacement plan.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Connor McGovern
Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive Interior
The Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff has done a wonderful job getting the most out of a poorly constructed offensive front.
Tackle isn't an issue with Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher as Kansas City's bookends. The team is often at a disadvantage with its center and guards, though.
Austin Reiter, Cameron Erving, Stefen Wisniewski and Andrew Wylie were all cast-offs from other teams. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the constant at right guard. Now, Wisniewski and Wylie (exclusive rights) are free agents, while the Chiefs won't pick up Erving's 2020 team option, per Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor.
The Chiefs lack the financial flexibility to pursue a top-shelf free agent, but a second-tier option with positional versatility will help solidify their offensive front.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Austin Blythe
Las Vegas Raiders: Linebacker
The Las Vegas Raiders' second line of defense still has a black hole.
Outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead has been the only player to successfully navigate its gravitational pull in recent years. In fact, Whitehead has started 32 straight games for the Raiders. But the other two linebacker spots have been a constant churn of forgettable names and disappointment.
The Raiders should do something about that rather than concentrating on other areas of need.
Yes, they desperately require receiver reinforcements. They could use a boost at cornerback, too. But adding solid performers behind a young and promising defensive front would help the Raiders improve upon last season's 24th-ranked scoring defense.
"We've got to get better," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore. "We've got linebacker issues. People know that."
Potential Free-Agent Target: Kyle Van Noy
Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive Tackle
Los Angeles Charger left tackle Russell Okung was "skeptical of the team's direction and his future with the team" after quarterback Philip Rivers' departure, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
He was right to be. On Wednesday, the Chargers agreed to trade Okung to the Carolina Panthers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Turner will vastly improve the Chargers' offensive interior, but they now have a gaping hole at left tackle. No, Trent Scott isn't the answer.
Right tackle is as big of a concern since Sam Tevi isn't good. Yes, the 2017 sixth-round pick's play slightly improved last season, but that isn't saying much.
If the Chargers do make a significant investment in a quarterback prospect, they'll need better tackles to protect a potential top draft pick learning the ropes at the game's most important position.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Mike Remmers
Los Angeles Rams: Offensive Interior
The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of uncertainty along their offensive front, and they have little to no wiggle room to improve the situation.
As of now, the Rams are projected to have only $23.3 million in cap space. However, they have multiple significant contributors—Dante Fowler Jr., Michael Brockers, Cory Littleton, Greg Zuerlein, Austin Blythe and Andrew Whitworth—set to become free agents.
Plus, a Jalen Ramsey extension is likely forthcoming.
Whitworth is a key piece since the Rams don't have another option to play left tackle nor the draft resources to select one. If/when the long-time blindside protector re-signs, the Rams can turn their attention to a versatile blocker who can compete for a starting job alongside Bobby Evans, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Jamil Demby and Austin Corbett.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Joe Haeg
Miami Dolphins: Running Back
The Miami Dolphins roster has more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese. They conducted a fire sale last season in part to position themselves to select an elite quarterback prospect.
Miami owns three first-round picks and will almost certainly spend one on a talented young signal-caller. The Dolphins will likely rework their offensive line as well.
They have a promising group of receiving threats in DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki, but they'll likely look to add a running back. Armed with a league-high $93.65 million in cap space, they have the financial flexibility to splurge a bit.
Pairing a top running back with a talented group of pass-catchers and an elite quarterback prospect could give Miami some legitimate promise.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Melvin Gordon III
Minnesota Vikings: Offensive Tackle
The Minnesota Vikings may rework their offensive line under new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, general manager Rick Spielman called the Vikings front "a work in progress."
The incoming draft class features an excellent offensive tackle crop, but Minnesota could jump-start the process by signing a lineman in free agency. That might create a significant ripple effect in the draft.
A legitimate right tackle could push Brian O'Neill from right to left tackle and move Riley Reiff to guard. The Vikings should prefer someone with starting experience and a history of playing in the zone stretch.
The Vikings could always select an offensive line prospect from this year's loaded draft class to develop behind an experienced group, too.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Brian Bulaga
New England Patriots: Tight End
The New England Patriots offense went from boasting the greatest tight end in NFL history to fielding arguably the league's worst group of tight ends.
Rob Gronkowski hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards on 72 targets during his final season (2018) with the Patriots, even though he wasn't 100 percent healthy and missed three games.
Last season, the team's tight ends combined for 37 receptions and 419 yards on 53 targets.
Gronk is retired, and whispers of his return have finally died down. It's time for the Patriots to significantly invest in the position for the offense to prosper with whomever starts at quarterback this fall.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Hunter Henry
New Orleans Saints: Wide Receiver
Wide receiver isn't a weak link for the New Orleans Saints because of all-world target Michael Thomas. It's a weak link because of the players behind him on the depth chart.
The Saints lack a true No. 2 wide receiver. Tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara finished second and third, respectively, behind Thomas as the Saints' top receiving options last season.
Veteran deep threat Ted Ginn Jr. finished fourth with 30 catches for 421 yards. He caught 119 fewer passes and produced 1,304 fewer yards than Thomas. Mr. Versatility Taysom Hill caught one more pass (19) than Tre'Quan Smith, the Saints' third-leading wide receiver.
New Orleans' offense is built around Thomas' peerless production. But the Saints could make life easier on all parties if they had another legitimate threat at wide receiver.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Demarcus Robinson
New York Giants: Tight End
The New York Giants spent the 23rd overall pick on tight end Evan Engram in 2017, but a different general manager and new head coach might be ready to give up on him because of his injury history.
"An inside source says the Giants don't believe Evan Engram can ever stay healthy," ESPN's Matthew Berry reported. "The source believes Engram is a candidate to be traded during the upcoming season."
Engram started 14 games over the last two seasons and finished the 2019 campaign on injured reserve. However, his 64 receptions in 2017 led all rookie tight ends and wide receivers.
The Giants not knowing what they have in Engram creates uncertainty within the team's offense. A steady presence at tight end would aid in quarterback Daniel Jones' development.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Austin Hooper
New York Jets: Right Tackle
The New York Jets will pay plenty of attention to their blind side, but right tackle isn't settled, either.
The Jets are apparently ready to spend a significant portion of their projected $56.1 million in salary-cap space to protect quarterback Sam Darnold and possibly push Chuma Edoga out of the lineup.
Sources told Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline that "no other franchise interested in [Jack] Conklin is willing to pay him the same money the Jets are ready to offer." One source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that Conklin is expected to sign with the Jets at the start of the new league year.
However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he is "not expected to land" with the Jets and competition for the 25-year-old right tackle will be intense.
Whatever the case, the Jets clearly have their eyes on a specific target to upgrade the offensive line.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Jack Conklin
Philadelphia Eagles: Linebacker
The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need to improve both at wide receiver and cornerback. Those two positions will likely take precedence, but linebacker requires serious attention as well.
The Eagles already released Nigel Bradham after he started 58 games with them over the last four seasons. Kamu Grugier-Hill is a free agent. Duke Riley primarily serves as a core special teamer. T.J. Edwards is a former undrafted free agent entering his second season.
Nathan Gerry stands out as the lone significant contributor from last year's linebacker corps.
The Eagles tend to place far more emphasis on their defensive front and secondary, but they need to upgrade at linebacker to link those two positions together and not serve as a complete hindrance.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Cory Littleton
Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers' hopes for the 2020 season rest on the surgically rebuilt right elbow of 38-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
No one can deny Roethlisberger's greatness prior to his injury. However, the Steelers are wading into the unknown with their franchise quarterback.
The Athletic's Mark Kaboly reported Roethlisberger isn't expected to do much during OTAs or minicamp, and he'll be "limited and monitored" once the Steelers reach training camp. He began throwing sessions late last month.
The issue isn't just the two-time Super Bowl champion's health. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges both proved they aren't starting-caliber options in Roethlisberger's absence last season.
It may be time for the Steelers to start looking for a legitimate successor to Roethlisberger.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Jameis Winston
San Francisco 49ers: Cornerback
The unit with the San Francisco 49ers' most identifiable player also serves as the team's weakest link.
Richard Sherman should be a future Hall of Famer. He made another Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2019. But during the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs' receivers showed how he can be exposed with quickness and deep speed.
Although the 49ers will eventually have to move on from the soon-to-be 32-year-old, Sherman isn't a liability at the moment. His bookend is far a bigger issue.
Ahkello Witherspoon isn't the answer, and Emmanuel Moseley has yet to prove he can be the long-term solution, either. Instead of worrying about whether either one will develop, the 49ers could add an established veteran in free agency, although they aren't flush with salary-cap space ($17.9 million).
A short-term, prove-it deal to play for a contender should create some interest.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Anthony Brown
Seattle Seahawks: Tight End
Will Dissly is a promising, young tight end for the Seattle Seahawks. However, the 2018 fourth-round pick is also injury-prone. He suffered season-ending leg injuries in back-to-back seasons to start his career.
Regardless of Dissly's status moving forward, the Seahawks must get more out of the tight end position. General manager Jon Schneider already signed Greg Olsen this offseason, but the 13-year veteran is more of a slot receiver at this point in his career.
Jacob Hollister, who is a restricted free agent, finished with 41 receptions for 349 yards last season.
The Seahawks are also looking for offensive line help. (What else is new?) But a true Y tight end could help with Seattle's blocking schemes and provide quarterback Russell Wilson with yet another target.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Darren Fells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Safety
The quarterback position may draw the most attention, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are concentrating on their defense this offseason.
"Oh, yeah. To me, it's the whole defense," head coach Bruce Arians said about his top priority this offseason, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. "... I don't care who's my quarterback. We've gotta have a defense."
The Buccaneers must deal with the possibility of losing Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Beau Allen and Carl Nassib in free agency even though they have the third-most projected salary-cap space in 2020.
Tampa Bay also fielded the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense last season. Justin Evans' return from a season-ending Achilles injury will help, but Andrew Adams and Darian Stewart's pending free agency won't.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Justin Simmons
Tennessee Titans: Nickle Corner
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running Derrick Henry are the crux of the Tennessee Titans offseason. The organization must put together a plan to retain its offensive leaders.
However, the franchise must prepare to lose two quality starters in right tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Logan Ryan.
If Dennis Kelly re-signs with the Titans, he could replace Conklin. Ryan will be more difficult to replace after leading the Titans and all cornerbacks last season with 113 total tackles.
Logan also served as Tennessee's primary nickel corner.
The Titans still have Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler to play outside the numbers, but they'll need someone to man the slot since Ryan has taken the majority of those snaps over the last three seasons.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Brian Poole
Washington Redskins: Quarterback
Any time a regime change takes place, players acquired by the previous staff should be uneasy, even if they're former high-round draft choices. Last season, the Arizona Cardinals showed even a No. 10 overall pick wasn't safe when they decided to go with Kyler Murray over Josh Rosen.
Something similar could happen this year with the Washington Redskins.
"He's not anointed, that's for sure," head coach Ron Rivera said in reference to 2019 No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen. "I expect him to come in and compete and work, and we'll see what happens."
Sources told Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline that Washington plans "to make a bid" for Philip Rivers. If Washington's level of interest in Rivers is legitimate, the organization will likely find someone else to push Haskins even if the 38-year-old doesn't sign in the nation's capital.
Potential Free-Agent Target: Teddy Bridgewater
All salary-cap figures via Spotrac.