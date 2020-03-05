Every NFL Team's Weakest Link Heading into Free Agency

0 of 32

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

No NFL team is perfect. Even championship-caliber squads have a weak link or two.

How teams address those issues throughout the offseason often determines how they fare the following season.

In this instance, we've defined weak links as specific areas to address even though a starter may already be in place or the position group doesn't appear to be an immediate problem. These spots may not get enough attention, but the opposite should happen.

Free agency is a means to strengthen the entire roster, not just the areas deemed immediate holes.

"If we can get the right free agents, we're not in a mode where we're trying to find the undervalued, older guys that we tried to find the last couple of years," Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "And going forward, we're trying to build this over a period of time."

Front offices must look at their roster's weak links and upgrade now before the situation gets worse.