Todd McShay 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, Young, Okudah Top 3 After Combine

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

ESPN's Todd McShay released his post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft for the 2020 NFL draft on Tuesday, and it unsurprisingly featured LSU's Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow is the odds-on favorite to go first to a Bengals team in need of a franchise quarterback. After him, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young went second to the Washington Redskins and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah went No. 3 to the Detroit Lions in McShay's mock.

Burrow didn't do much at the combine aside from get his measurements taken and participate in interviews, but he earned that right by throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns last season en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

With a history-making season, Burrow established himself as the top quarterback in the draft ahead of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

According to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website, Burrow said at the combine that going first overall is one of his goals: "Yeah, of course I want to be the first pick. That's every kid's dream. I've worked really, really hard for the opportunity and I'm blessed to be in this position."

If the Bengals take Burrow, then the Redskins figure to take Young second without many other considerations.

Young led the nation in sacks last season with 16.5 despite missing two games, and McShay labeled him as both the best overall player in the draft and one of the best pass-rushers he has ever scouted.

The Redskins already have a talented defense, but new head coach Ron Rivera is a defensive guy and would undoubtedly love a supreme talent like Young.

Also, while quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Derrius Guice, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and other young pieces continue to develop on offense, Washington would benefit greatly from having an elite defense to fall back on.

There has been plenty of speculation that the Lions could trade veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and take either Tagovailoa or Herbert third overall, but McShay sees Detroit filling an obvious need with Okudah.

Okudah showed off his top-flight athleticism at the combine with a 41-inch vertical, 11-foot 3-inch broad jump and 4.48-second 40-yard dash. He even returned to drills after taking a hard fall, which showcased his toughness and determination.

There is little doubt that Okudah is the best corner in the 2020 class, and whether the Lions trade or keep No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay, Okudah would be a great fit in head coach Matt Patricia's defense.

The 2020 NFL draft is set to take place in Las Vegas on April 23-25.