Every Top NFL Free Agent's Biggest Red Flag

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Before NFL general managers splurge on top free agents, they should look at the big picture. Is the player worth a major investment? A top-tier talent's minor and major flaws may cause some teams to second-guess contract offers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars probably wish they could rescind their four-year, $88 million deal for Nick Foles. How do we know that?

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars haven't placed the 31-year-old quarterback on the trade block, but he'll compete against 2019 sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew II for the starting job. No team expects to bench a signal-caller who's set to earn $22 million annually over four years, and that happened during this past season in Jacksonville.

As the March 16 legal tampering period approaches, big-name veterans will have plenty of suitors lined up for their services. We'll dig into the biggest red flags for 10 notable playmakers most likely headed to the open market.

The selections below have either had consistent production over recent years or played well enough during the 2019 term to generate a lot of buzz on the market. Each player has an aspect of his skill set that needs work, a concerning pattern or has shown signs of aging.