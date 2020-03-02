Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2020: Latest Predictions After Scouting Combine

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Joe Burrow may not have worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the LSU quarterback remains the No. 1 pick in the updated mock draft of NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Many expect the Cincinnati Bengals to select Burrow with the first overall selection, and the team had a productive meeting with the Heisman Trophy winner at the combine.

Jeremiah wrote he "[doesn't] foresee any drama here" and that Cincinnati will tab Burrow as the successor to Andy Dalton.

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs rose a few picks, perhaps a result of his performance in Indianapolis. In January, Jeremiah projected Wirfs to go eighth overall to the Arizona Cardinals but had the Hawkeyes star at No. 4 to the New York Giants on Monday.

Wirfs put on a show at the combine, and his athleticism likely won over the skeptics who questioned whether he profiles as an offensive tackle at the next level.

Justin Herbert is trending in the opposite direction, slipping to the New England Patriots at No. 23, down from No. 14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Jeremiah's earlier mock.

However, Jeremiah noted, "It's highly doubtful Herbert will make it this far."

At the very least, the Patriots appear likely to target a quarterback early on with reports casting doubt on his future in New England.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady is "currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season." According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brady's agent, Don Yee, planned to meet with representatives from other teams at the combine as well.

The 2020 draft is set to feature a loaded class of wide receivers. Jeremiah has six wideouts among his first 32 picks. Jerry Jeudy is the first off the board to the Oakland Raiders at No. 12, and the pair of CeeDee Lamb (No. 17) and Henry Ruggs III (No. 18) follow closely behind.

Should Jeremiah's prediction hold true, this will be the first year since 2015 that six receivers were gone in the first round.