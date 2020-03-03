Predicting Perfect Landing Spots, Contracts for the NFL's Biggest Free Agents

0 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Where will the top pending NFL free agents land this offseason? In roughly two weeks, we'll start getting answers.

Free agency officially begins March 18, and teams can begin contacting players two days prior. Stars like Jadeveon Clowney and Amari Cooper will be fixtures in the rumor mill over the coming weeks.

With the salary cap expected to reach roughly $200 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the sheer amount of money that teams figure to spend this month should get plenty of attention as well.

Where might the league's top free agents land, and at what cost? That's what we'll examine here.

We'll determine ideal landing spots for NFL.com's top 10 pending free agents based on factors like scheme fit, surrounding talent, projected cap space and opportunity.