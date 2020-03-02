Report: 'Rumblings' Joe Burrow Is Concerned with Bengals' 'Long-Term Outlook'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Burrow remains the likely No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, but the LSU product still has his doubts about the team going forward.

"There are rumblings about Burrow's concerns over the long-term outlook with the franchise," according to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Despite any issues, Graziano and Fowler noted the two sides had a "good meeting" in Indianapolis at the NFL combine and he isn't expected to force a trade like Eli Manning did in 2004. Burrow seemingly confirmed as much when asked about the situation last week.

"Yeah, I mean I'm not going to not play," Burrow said, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I'm a ball player. Whoever picks me, I'm going to go show up."

Concerns about the Bengals could be justified after a 2-14 season, the fourth straight year without a postseason berth. The team hasn't won a playoff game since 1990.

Of course, getting a No. 1 overall pick usually requires losing in the first place, so this isn't an uncommon tale.

Cincinnati did take a big step toward helping its outlook by reportedly using the franchise tag on receiver A.J. Green, per Fowler. Though he missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury, the seven-time Pro Bowler is a proven weapon down the field.

It adds to a positive environment around the potential future quarterback:

Burrow also reportedly made it clear to the team he wanted Green to stay, according to Peter King of Football Morning in America.

The Bengals are seemingly doing everything they can to create a positive environment for the talented player ahead of April's draft.