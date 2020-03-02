Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Latest on Raiders, Dolphins and Redskins Ahead of Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

If the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow No. 1 overall as expected, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be the most intriguing player of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Washington Redskins have reportedly shown interest, but Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported "there's skepticism surrounding the idea that Washington will seriously consider a quarterback at No. 2" after selecting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall last year.

Tagovailoa is reportedly "intrigued" by the idea of pairing with head coach Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders, who own the 12th pick, but Graziano and Fowler noted the Miami Dolphins are seemingly "locked in" on the lefty with the fifth overall pick.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

