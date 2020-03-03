Ranking MLB's 25 Most Overhyped Players Entering 2020

0 of 25

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Not every Major League Baseball player is going to live up to expectations during the 2020 season.

Some players will simply not be able to fulfill the hype that stems from their solid performance the previous year, and there are often warning signs below the surface in the form of peripheral numbers.

Ahead we've highlighted 25 players who will come up short during the upcoming season relative to what is expected of them. It's a mix of young players with limited track records of success and established MLB veterans with a few red flags below the surface.

Players are ranked based on level of expectations and hype for the upcoming season. That's not to say these guys can't still be productive players in 2020, but they appear to be positioned for a letdown.

Let's get started.