NFL Mock Draft 2020: Stock Watch and Predictions for Combine's Top Prospects

There may not be many actual footballs involved, but the NFL Scouting Combine provides an opportunity for top college players to showcase their speed, strength and other athletic skills in front of NFL teams.

So, naturally, a strong performance at the event can boost a player's stock for the NFL draft, as it's one of the few events where teams get an up-close look at the top prospects coming out of college.

This year's event took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend, and there were some results that will help these players come the draft starting April 23.

Here's a mock draft for the first round, followed by several players whose stock is on the rise after this year's combine.

NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

23. New England Patriots: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Stock Watch

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Isaiah Simmons isn't your typical linebacker. He proved that throughout 2019 for Clemson, as he lined up all over the field and made impressive plays for one of the best teams in the country.

A do-everything player, the 21-year-old had an instrumental role in the Tigers reaching the College Football Playoff the last two years.

"I know years ago it wasn't good to be a positionless guy,'' Simmons said, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "But now it's become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I'll be able to do, play linebacker, play safety, whatever it is...I feel like it just helps me out.''

While he was already going to a first-round pick ahead of the combine, he boosted his stock more with a show-stealing performance Saturday night. He led all linebackers with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and an 11-foot broad jump while tying for second with a 39-inch vertical jump.

There might be nothing Simmons can't do on the defensive side of the ball. Imagine him becoming a top force on the Giants' defense for years to come. It wouldn't be surprising to see that come to reality with him going to New York at No. 4.

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Cardinals need a top offensive lineman to help protect quarterback Kyler Murray, last year's No. 1 overall pick. And they may have their pick of this class' offensive linemen at with the No. 8 selection.

If that's the case, Arizona can't pass on Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, who had an incredible showing at the combine. Not only did he lead offensive linemen with a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, but he also had a 36.5-inch vertical and a 10'1" broad jump.

That wasn't just the best combine performance for an offensive lineman this year. It was one of the best in the event's history, as the 21-year-old's vertical was a record for the position, according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

It was already known that Wirfs was a talented offensive lineman who was likely to be selected in the first round of this year's draft, but now he should be a top-10 pick and the first lineman off the board.

Alabama WRs Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There will be three wide receivers selected early in this year's draft, and this Alabama duo should be two of them. Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III both solidified that with strong showings at the combine.

Jeudy had a solid showing, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds and posting a 35-inch vertical. Meanwhile, Ruggs ran the 40 in 4.27 seconds—the best of any player at this year's combine—while also notching a 42-inch vertical.

Although Ruggs is faster, Jeudy posted bigger numbers during their time with the Crimson Tide. Both receivers are playmakers who will be a dangerous weapon for the teams they join after this year's draft.

Depending on how the early picks in the draft fall, both Jeudy and Ruggs, along with Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, could come off the board quite early. If any of these receivers are still available after the first 20 picks, it would be a surprise.