2020 NFL Mock Draft: Pick Predictions and Analysis of Top Prospects

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine reached its conclusion on Sunday, and the picture surrounding April's draft looks a bit different than it did a week ago.

Not all of the top draft prospects participated in the entire combine, of course. Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young, for example, declared that he wasn't wasting time "trying to be a combine athlete."

For top prospects like Young, working out in Indianapolis wasn't the biggest priority. However, combine interviews, medical evaluations and workouts will still have some impact on the top of Round 1. Let's take a look at just how the top of the drat might unfold.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa



16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

23. New England Patriots: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU



30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the prospects who did not participate in individual and positional drills. Coming off a season in which he threw for 60 touchdowns, won the Heisman Trophy and delivered a national championship to LSU, there was nothing to gain from doing so.

Instead, Burrow was able to help maintain his status as the top quarterback prospect in this draft with a strong week of interviews.

If the Cincinnati Bengals somehow surprise the football world and don't take Burrow at No. 1, it won't be because he refused to throw the ball to an uncovered receiver in spandex.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

Like Burrow, Young didn't work out in Indianapolis. So what? The Buckeyes standout had 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss in 2019, and he appeared to be as tremendous a pass-rushing prospect as we've seen in recent memory.

"I compare him to Myles Garrett. Not quite as quick, but size, length and just that explosiveness and power they bring to the table is very similar," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

A trade down is entirely possible for the Washington Redskins, who have 2018 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. If Washington doesn't trade, though, Young will likely be the pick. Young and Haskins would be a solid foundation upon which to build a relevant roster.

3. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

Clemson hybrid defender Isaiah Simmons did work out at the combine, and he may have secured his status as a top-five selection by doing so. The linebacker/defensive back came in at 6'4" and 238 pounds. He then ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump.

Only four wide receivers wee faster than Simmons in the 40.

Versatility is the name of the game for Simmons, and it makes him a wonderful fit for Matt Patricia. The Detroit Lions need to improve their league-worst pass defense, and Simmons can help do that from multiple positions on the field.

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was another big winner in Indy. The 6'4", 312-pound prospect registered a 5.05-second 40, a 34.5-inch vertical, a 113-inch broad jump and a 4.84-second short shuttle.

Wills remains one of the most enticing offensive linemen in the draft.

"His game is tailor-made for the NFL, and his range of success is good starter to All-Pro," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Wills.

Building around second-year quarterback Daniel Jones should be priority No. 1 for the New York Giants. Adding Wills would go a long way toward solidifying his offensive line.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

For Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, the combine medical evaluations were far more impressive than any workout. The 22-year-old gunslinger is coming off a dislocated and fractured hip, and his recovery and health are his two biggest question marks.

For now, the outlook is positive.

Teams will want to evaluate Tagovailoa with their own physicians and at their own facilities, and his April 9 pro day could also play a significant factor. However, if the Miami Dolphins are confident that Tagovailoa can return to pre-injury form, he's a logical choice to be their new quarterback of the future.