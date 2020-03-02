Storylines Beginning to Emerge from MLB Spring Training That Actually Matter

3 of 7

Felix Hernandez posted ERAs of 5.55 and 6.40 the past two seasons with the Seattle Mariners. He then signed a minor league contract with an invite to spring training with the Atlanta Braves, hoping to earn a rotation spot.

So far, so good for King Felix.

In two spring starts, the six-time All-Star and 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner has posted a 1.93 ERA with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings and displayed life and movement on his fastball.

"He knows what he's doing," Braves skipper Brian Snitker told reporters after Hernandez's second spring outing. "He has a feel for his pitches. He can change speeds. The longer he was out there, [it felt like] he could've kept going for a while, but we didn't want him to. Next time out we'll stretch him out again."

Atlanta has options in the rotation, including an array of young arms from its loaded farm system, some of whom have sipped a cup of coffee at the highest level.

But if Hernandez stays on this early spring path, he could be due for a renaissance with the Braves as they fight for a third straight NL East crown and try to push past the division series round.