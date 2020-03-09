Star 2020 NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Switch Teams

1 of 8

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft has one of the best and deepest wide receiver classes in recent memory. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has given 27 receivers a grade between the first and third rounds. But while some top free-agent wide receivers will re-sign with their current teams and others will not get big contracts because of the depth of the draft, one likely to change teams could still be paid top dollar this offseason: Robby Anderson of the New York Jets.

Despite not having a 1,000-yard receiving season, Anderson's market should be hot over the next month because he is the top speed receiver available in free agency. He doesn't necessarily project as a No. 1 receiver, but his ability to make plays down the field will be coveted by several teams.

The Raiders could be interested again in Anderson, as Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden tried to complete a trade for the veteran receiver at the deadline last season. However, they decided to pass as the Jets asked for a third-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. But now that he is a free agent, could the Raiders try to sign him to be their top receiver? It's certainly possible, as the team needs to add talent at the position after the Antonio Brown trade failed last year.

Another potential destination could be the Buffalo Bills, as they could try to steal a passing weapon from their division rival. Buffalo brought in two veteran receivers last year in John Brown and Cole Beasley, but it needs another deep threat to help develop Josh Allen. Anderson would fit well with Allen, who has arguably the strongest arm in the NFL.

Expect several other teams to put in offers for Anderson, despite the Jets wanting to bring him back, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He should be able to get over $10 million per season on the open market.