Braves' Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Pete Kozma, More Test Positive for COVID-19

John Amis/Associated Press

Freddie Freeman is one of several Atlanta Braves players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to The Athletic's David O'Brien, Freeman, Will Smith, Touki Toussaint and Pete Kozma all tested positive for COVID-19. Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters Saturday that Freeman has a fever and could be out a "while."

Smith and Toussaint are asymptomatic. Kozma, who is a member of the club's satellite roster, has experienced symptoms.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced 31 players came up positive for the coronavirus in its initial round of testing. In all, MLB tested 3,185 players and staff members.

MLB's release on Friday indicated 19 teams had players or staff members who tested positive as training camps get underway following an extended hiatus that began in March.