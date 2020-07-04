Braves' Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Pete Kozma, More Test Positive for COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is seen in the sixth inning during Game 1 of a best-of-five National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Freddie Freeman is one of several Atlanta Braves players who tested positive for the coronavirus. 

According to The Athletic's David O'Brien, Freeman, Will Smith, Touki Toussaint and Pete Kozma all tested positive for COVID-19. Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters Saturday that Freeman has a fever and could be out a "while."

Smith and Toussaint are asymptomatic. Kozma, who is a member of the club's satellite roster, has experienced symptoms. 

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced 31 players came up positive for the coronavirus in its initial round of testing. In all, MLB tested 3,185 players and staff members. 

MLB's release on Friday indicated 19 teams had players or staff members who tested positive as training camps get underway following an extended hiatus that began in March. 

Related

    Most Underrated Additions of the MLB Offseason

    The 10 moves that could make a significant difference in 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Most Underrated Additions of the MLB Offseason

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Indians to Discuss Name Change

    Cleveland has made plans to consider future of team's name after 105 years of use

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Indians to Discuss Name Change

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Tommy Pham Has COVID-19

    Padres GM says outfielder acquired in the offseason has tested positive for coronavirus and is asymptomatic

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tommy Pham Has COVID-19

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Samardzija: Owners Not Afraid to Put People at Risk for Money

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Samardzija: Owners Not Afraid to Put People at Risk for Money

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report