Tim Tebow Trips, Fails to Catch Game-Winning Out in Mets Spring Training Game

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It's been nearly four years since Tim Tebow decided to pursue a baseball career with the New York Mets, and though his tenure with the team has produced more lowlights than highlights, the former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner still hasn't given up.

On Friday, Tebow went 0-for-2 at the plate against the St. Louis Cardinals in Grapefruit League action, though his offense was the least of his worries.

With a chance to seal a game-winning out on a pop fly to left field, Tebow tripped over himself while tracking the ball, toppling to the ground as the ball landed right next to him.

It wasn't exactly a graceful series of events, but New York would win 3-2 anyways.

Tebow has spent the past three summers in the minors, where he's compiled a slash line of .223/.299/.338 with 18 home runs, 107 runs batted in and 327 strikeouts to go with 85 walks. To start spring training in 2020, the outfielder has 11 plate appearances with one hit, three walks and five strikeouts.

He will not, barring a miracle turnaround, break camp with the Mets.