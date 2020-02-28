Aaron Jones, Packers Reportedly to Discuss Extension Entering Contract Year

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones enjoyed a breakout 2019 season with 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns.

Jones is set to become a free agent in March 2021 when his rookie deal expires, and ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported on Friday that the Pack were set to meet with Aaron Jones' agent, Leigh Steinberg, about a potential new deal.

That meeting would reportedly take place in Indianapolis, where the NFL Scouting Combine is ongoing.

