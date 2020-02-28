Crane Collapses at Rams, Chargers' New SoFi Stadium; No Injuries Reported

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

Workers and cranes continue construction on the south entrance to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The estimated $5 billion project is on schedule to open in July as the most expensive stadium in NFL history. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)
Greg Beacham/Associated Press

A crane collapsed at the construction site of the new stadium for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers on Friday. 

Per the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were no injuries reported on the scene:

The crane was located outside of the stadium, and no details on the damage caused have been revealed. 

SoFi Stadium has been under construction since November 2016. The multi-purpose arena will become the NFL's most expensive stadium with a price tag of nearly $5 billion. 

At Wednesday's announcement of the new LA Bowl that will be held at the stadium, Jason Gannon, the managing director of the stadium project at Hollywood Park, said "everything remains on schedule" for the stadium's first event on July 25a Taylor Swift concert. 

The first NFL games will be held at the stadium during preseason in August. 

