Bears Rumors: Austin Hooper a Free-Agent Target for Chicago

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are reportedly "planning to pursue" Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper when NFL free agency begins March 18.

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday the Bears are a "long shot" to land Hooper despite their interest because of limited salary-cap space and bidding that may reach $12 million per year.

                 

