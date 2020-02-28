Bears Rumors: Austin Hooper a Free-Agent Target for Chicago

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are reportedly "planning to pursue" Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper when NFL free agency begins March 18.

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday the Bears are a "long shot" to land Hooper despite their interest because of limited salary-cap space and bidding that may reach $12 million per year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

