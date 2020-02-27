Henry Ruggs III Runs 4.27-Second 40-Yard Dash; Falls Short of John Ross' Record

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Most everyone would be extremely pleased with running the 40-yard dash in an official time of 4.27 seconds.

Not Henry Ruggs III.

Earlier this week at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, the former Alabama receiver said on CBS Sports HQ his goal was "to be the fastest ever" and break Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross III's 2017 record of 4.22 seconds. But he fell just short:

Ruggs impressed in other areas at the combine earlier Thursday:

And on the basketball court prior to the combine:

While he didn't reach his goal, the time of 4.27 seconds tied the eighth-fastest 40-yard dash time in combine history (h/t The Ringer).

As a junior in 2019, Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Throughout his three years at Alabama, the 21-year-old proved to be a scoring machine:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Philadelphia Eagles to take Ruggs with their first-round pick at 21st overall: "A player who can stretch the field is a must-add for the Eagles in this offseason. There is no better speed player in the 2020 draft class than Henry Ruggs III. In many ways a mixture of Marquise Brown and Tyreek Hill, Ruggs has raw speed for days."

The 2020 NFL draft will begin on April 23.