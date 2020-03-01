Early Standouts at the 2020 NFL Combine

0 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine format differed from year's past. Instead of early morning workouts, prospects ran the 40-yard dash and went through position drills during the evening.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, some of the top draft hopefuls chose to sit out with the advice from agents because of the time shift. Others chose to participate.

Special teamers and offensive players took the field Thursday and Friday, leaving the defense for the weekend.

Focusing only on the offense, more than a few prospects likely made some money on the first two days of workouts. Typically, draft boards are tentatively set, but an impressive performance can cause some movement or encourage scouts to take another look at the game tapes.

This year's draft class features a strong set of wide receivers and offensive linemen. Those position groups didn't disappoint with all eyes on them. A few players broke records, adding shine to their on-field job interviews.

Let's take a look at eight players who separated from the pack. While most prospects fared well, a smaller group stood out among the rest at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.