Buying or Selling Latest NFL Draft Buzz from the 2020 NFL Combine

3 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera inherited the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. He also inherited 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. This is why Rivera's decision to meet with both Tagovailoa and Burrow at the combine could raise a few eyebrows.

Could the Redskins be looking to move on from Haskins and draft a new quarterback of the future like the Arizona Cardinals did with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray last year? It's possible. However, it's also possible that Washington is only feigning interest in this year's top quarterbacks in order to increase the value of their No. 2 selection.

This is why the notion that Washington won't trade down feels like a tough sell.

"In speaking with sources with the Redskins, they say it is unlikely they trade down," Walterfootball.com's Charlie Campbell wrote. "They won't just give the pick away, and the team would require a massive package to move down that would probably need to include multiple first-round picks and more picks on the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft."

Campbell mentions a Robert Griffin III-type trade package as something that could get a deal done. That may be a bit hyperbolic. An extra first-round selection and another Day 2 pick may be plenty for Washington to swap picks with, say, the Dolphins at No. 5. The Redskins would likely give up a shot at Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young, but they'd still land an elite prospect and additional pieces with which to rebuild.

Verdict: Sell