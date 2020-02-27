Ex-Bengals, Dolphins RB Mark Walton Arrested for Violating Protection Order

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 3: Mark Walton #22 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL game on November 3, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 26-18. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Mark Walton was arrested Thursday after allegedly violating a protection order filed by the mother of his child. 

TMZ Sports reported police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Florida and found Walton was arguing with the woman, who had previously filed a restraining order against him. Walton was then arrested and booked at the Miami-Dade County jail.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

