Ex-Bengals, Dolphins RB Mark Walton Arrested for Violating Protection Order

Ex-Bengals, Dolphins RB Mark Walton Arrested for Violating Protection OrderFebruary 27, 2020
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
Former NFL running back Mark Walton was arrested Thursday after allegedly violating a protection order filed by the mother of his child.
TMZ Sports reported police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Florida and found Walton was arguing with the woman, who had previously filed a restraining order against him. Walton was then arrested and booked at the Miami-Dade County jail.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
