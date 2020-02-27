Ex-Bengals, Dolphins RB Mark Walton Arrested for Violating Protection Order

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Mark Walton was arrested Thursday after allegedly violating a protection order filed by the mother of his child.

TMZ Sports reported police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday in Florida and found Walton was arguing with the woman, who had previously filed a restraining order against him. Walton was then arrested and booked at the Miami-Dade County jail.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.