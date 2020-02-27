Joe Burrow at 2020 NFL Combine: Measurements, Comments and Reaction

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

While other quarterbacks showcased their skills at the NFL Scouting Combine, Joe Burrow had an uneventful Thursday in Indianapolis.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Burrow wouldn't throw at the combine, which wasn't surprising since the LSU star is widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 draft and had little to gain by working out.

Burrow did make the trip to Indianapolis, though, to meet with teams and go through physical tests.

One aspect of the Heisman Trophy winner's measurements raised eyebrows as his hands are nine inches from pinkie to thumb, per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson:

ESPN's Ben Baby noted that length would tie Burrow with Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff for the smallest hand size among first-round quarterbacks since 2008.

Burrow had a great response to all of the hand-size discourse:

His "tiny hands" didn't stop him from throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in his final year with the Tigers, and they probably won't prevent the Cincinnati Bengals from selecting him first overall.

That wasn't the only source of drama surrounding Burrow in recent days.

Rookies enter the NFL with little to no control over where they land in the draft, but Eli Manning proved there are some exceptions when he engineered his trade from the San Diego Chargers to the New York Giants in 2004.

Burrow offered a cryptic comment to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Drew Davison, alluding to how he's coming into the draft from a position of strength relative to a lot of his peers:

"I do have leverage. [The Bengals] have their process and I have my process. We haven't even gotten to the Combine yet. There's a lot of things to happen. Right now, I'm focused on being the best football player I can be.

"I'm in this unique spot. You can go watch my film. I don't have to prove myself at pro day and at the combine. I'm in a unique spot where I can really focus on getting ready for the season."

Some entertained the notion Burrow was attempting to steer clear of the Bengals, an understandable decision on his part given the franchise's historic futility.

He addressed the speculation at the combine and said he'd be happy to play in Cincinnati or anywhere else in the NFL.

According to Bengals beat writer Geoff Hobson, Burrow met with a delegation from the team that included president Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported "everyone in the NFL right now believes he will be the pick" and the Bengals might target a wide receiver with the No. 33 overall selection.

The Washington Redskins are at least entertaining the possibility Burrow could fall to them at the No. 2 pick. Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wednesday he expected to meet with Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.