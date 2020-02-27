Report: Kerwin Danley Appointed as MLB's 1st African American Umpire Crew Chief

ADDS THE INFORMATION IS FROM ANONYMOUS SOURCE - FILE - In this June 2, 2018, file photo, Major League baseball umpire Kerwin Danley (44) is shown during the first inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins in Phoenix. Major League Baseball has appointed its first African American umpire crew chief, promoting Kerwin Danley to the position this week, The Associated Press has learned. A person familiar with the move spoke to the AP on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Major League Baseball reportedly made Kerwin Danley the first African American umpire crew chief in league history Wednesday night, according to Ben Walker of the Associated Press.

The 58-year-old Danley made his major league umpiring debut in 1992 as a fill-in and was hired on a full-time basis in 1998.

Danley is a highly accomplished umpire with two World Series and two All-Star Game assignments on his resume. He also umpired the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees last season.

