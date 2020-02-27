NFL Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Philip Rivers and More 2020 Free Agents

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's admittedly tough to shift out of the draft mindset with the NFL Scouting Combine roaring through Indianapolis, but teams will have a chance to add roster reinforcements before the annual talent grab in late April.

The 2020 NFL free agency period opens on March 18, and already the rumor mill is humming with potential team-free agent connections.

We'll break down all the latest buzz below.

Colts Are Favorites in the Philip Rivers Sweepstakes?

While multiple prolific passers could technically change teams in free agency, we already know of one 59,000-yard passer in the market for a new employer.

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers already agreed to part ways, meaning the rocket-armed quarterback will don a different jersey to the one he's rocked since 2004. Considering he has 397 career touchdown passes to his credit, that's absolutely a big deal.

And it might be good news for the Indianapolis Colts, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained:

"[The Colts seem] like the most likely option," Rapoport reported. "From other opponents, people I've spoken to here [at the combine], there are many, many people who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts."

Rapoport added he would "also not rule out the Raiders if they are looking for a veteran quarterback."

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in January that "the jury's still out" on Jacoby Brissett remaining the No. 1 option in 2020, so clearly the club is considering a change—or at least creating competition for the job.

Rivers had a rocky 2019 season (23 touchdowns, 20 interceptions), but he was electric the year prior (32 touchdowns, 12 picks), and some of his struggles this past season could've been tied to an injury-riddled, and ultimately leaky offensive line. The Colts, however, boast a strong offensive line, and if their roster gets healthy, they could be ready to contend next season.

Jets Interested in Robby Anderson Reunion?

The New York Jets didn't have a 1,000-yard (or even 900-yard) receiver this past season, but they're still interested in bringing back their top pass-catcher.

"Sources from within the Jets organization confirm they intend on making a push to re-sign Robby Anderson," Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported.

The Jets, though, know it could cost a fortune to keep Anderson. Pauline speculated Anderson could command a $15 million annual salary, but it's unclear how high the Jets are willing to go.

Anderson arrived in New York as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but he wound up making eight starts that season, catching 42 passes for 587 yards and two scores. Over his four-year tenure, he's had 207 receptions in 62 games (47 starts) for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He has established himself as the kind of deep threat who can take the top off of an opposing defense, and one would think New York wants a big-play weapon like that to help 22-year-old quarterback Sam Darnold. But this isn't the strongest free agent crop of wide receivers—especially if Amari Cooper returns to the Dallas Cowboys—so it's possible Anderson's market could be inflated past the Jets' comfort level.

Browns Targeting Veteran Backup for Baker Mayfield?

The Cleveland Browns are in the quarterback market—but no, they aren't pivoting away from 2018's top pick, Baker Mayfield.

Rather, they seem most interested in the services of a veteran backup for their young signal-caller.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Browns are expected to pursue Chase Daniel, while Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot wrote Case Keenum "is also under consideration."

Daniel spent the past two years with the Chicago Bears and has 11 NFL seasons under his belt. Keenum has spread his eight-year career over five NFL teams, most recently making eight starts for the Washington Redskins this past season.

The Browns were among last season's biggest disappointments, as they carried playoff hopes into the campaign and exited it with a 6-10 record. Mayfield shared in those struggles (22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions), and Kay Cabot reported the Browns hope to give Mayfield "a solid veteran leader who can help him grow and develop.