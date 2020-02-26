Sam Darnold 'Needs to Step the F Up', Says Former Jets Teammate

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be under pressure during his third season in the NFL.

Just ask one of his former teammates.

"Sam needs to step the F up," the former teammate told Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Jets made the USC product the franchise quarterback when they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he has shown flashes of talent that led to such a draft designation as well as bouts of inconsistency and turnover issues.

In 26 career games, Darnold has 36 touchdown throws and 28 interceptions.

The 22-year-old made strides in the most important category, as the Jets were 4-12 in 2018 and 7-9 in 2019 even though he missed time with mononucleosis in his second season.

He may need to step up even more if the Jets are going to continue improving their win-loss record.

