Trevone Boykin Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Assaulting Girlfriend

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of aggravated assault and witness tampering and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The Associated Press reported the news. The charges dated back to March 2018 when Boykin's girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, said he broke her jaw in two different places. Despite the three-year sentence, Boykin's attorney said he believes the former quarterback will be eligible for parole within a year.

Boykin has been in a county jail in Fort Worth, Texas, since December.

The AP noted Boykin was suspended for the 2015 season's Alamo Bowl against the Oregon Ducks as a member of the TCU Horned Frogs because of a barroom brawl. He also received a year's deferred adjudication probation after pleading no contest to a resisting-arrest count related to the incident.

Boykin was also arrested on public intoxication and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges in 2017 when he was a passenger in a car that hit seven people on a sidewalk before striking a tavern.

Boykin played for TCU from 2012-15 and appeared in five games for the Seahawks during the 2016 campaign. He was on the team's practice squad in 2017.

Seattle cut him in March 2018 following the assault allegation.