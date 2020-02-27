NFL Mock Draft 2020: Latest Projections for 1st-Round Prospects Entering Combine

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has been underway since Sunday, but the real action is about to begin. On-field workouts kick off on Thursday, with tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers taking the field.

Fans won't see prospects like Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow working out, though. The former is still recovering from a dislocated hip, while the latter is simply skipping the on-field portion of the combine—not an unusual occurrence for top quarterback prospects.

However, fans should get to see plenty of top prospects on the field between now and the end of the combine on Sunday.

How much might workouts affect the first-round landscape? More than a little and less than completely. The next few days should be a lot of fun.

Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU



30. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Burrow remains the pick for the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1, at least for now.

He has all the momentum coming off a Heisman- and national championship-winning campaign, and he has yet to state that he doesn't want to play in Cincinnati—though he hasn't seemed thrilled about the idea.

"I'm not going to not play," Burrow said, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I'm a ballplayer. Whoever takes me, I'm going to go show up."

A ringing endorsement, this is not.

Still, the Bengals met with the 23-year-old on Wednesday and remain impressed.

"Either they have the feel or they don't and Joe's got it in spades. A great natural feel in the pocket," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said, via the team's official website.

Until another team makes a move up or another prospect emerges—Tagovailoa's March 9 pro day could be huge in that regard—this seems like the logical pairing at the top.

3. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

It feels increasingly likely the Detroit Lions will trade out of the No. 3 spot in Round 1, and Tagovailoa's pre-draft process could again be key.

If the Washington Redskins take Chase Young at No. 2, the third pick will become the prime target for teams looking to trade up for the 21-year-old.

While there is a possibility Detroit snags the Alabama signal-caller for itself, the Lions won't be switching quarterbacks this season. General manager Bob Quinn has repeatedly stated Matthew Stafford is not being traded.

If the Lions stay put at three, though, there are two defensive prospects who make sense: Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. While both are considered blue-chip players, the latter's versatility as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back could give him the edge.

Versatility was a trait often utilized by Lions head coach Matt Patricia when he was the New England Patriots defensive coordinator.

Simmons measured in at 6'4" and 238 pounds, and his workout on Saturday should be one of the highlights of the entire combine.

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been vocal about wanting former teammate CeeDee Lamb to become a current teammate in Arizona. The star Oklahoma wide receiver is keen on the idea as well.

"It actually made me happy," Lamb said, per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. "The team is going to need what it needs. But Kyler telling coach [Kliff] Kingsbury that, it kinda made me smile a little bit, but like I said, if they need me they'll come get me."

The Cardinals could use a wideout like Lamb, who caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards this past season. While Arizona has Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald at the wideout position, the latter is in the twilight of his career at the age of 36.

A pairing between Lamb and the Cardinals makes sense if the 20-year-old is still available at eight.