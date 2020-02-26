Ryan Tannehill Rumors: Titans Want New Contract Ahead of Franchise Tag Deadline

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Teams across the NFL can begin applying the franchise tag on Thursday, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans want to agree to a new deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill before the window ends on March 12.

"We're gonna see some teams, like the Titans for instance, gonna try to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill before the window closes to try to lock him in," Rapoport said from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to alter the franchise tag and transition tag deadlines last weekend to give teams two additional days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on Bleacher Report's Stick to Football podcast Tuesday and painted a realistic picture for the franchise as free agency approaches:

"It's a part of the business of football. Obviously everybody with expiring contracts there has to be decisions that are made by not only the team but also by the player. The player has to want to be back. The team has to make an effort to bring them back. And to think all those guys will be back, that's just not going to happen. There will be players we can hopefully get back and there will be ones that go on and transition on to other teams."

Tannehill is notably joined by running back Derrick Henry, who won the 2019 regular-season rushing title, and All-Pro offensive tackle Jack Conklin on the Titans' list of unrestricted free agents.

The 31-year-old was traded to Tennessee from the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him eighth overall in 2012, last March. Tannehill did not become the Titans' starter until mid-October, taking over from Marcus Mariota. From there, the team went 7-4 and finished the regular season 9-7 before making a Cinderella run to the AFC Championship Game.

Tannehill was named the 2019 AP Comeback Player of the Year the day before the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated his Titans 35-24 in the AFC title game, topped the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Super Bowl Sunday while appearing on NFL Countdown that an anonymous source had told him Tannehill "is not leaving the Titans."

Rapoport also reported in January that the Titans preferred to agree on a long-term deal with Tannehill but could still tag him:

Tannehill finished 2019 with 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 70.3 percent completion across 12 regular-season games (10 starts) before upsetting the Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the postseason.

Mariota, drafted by Tennessee second overall in 2015, is also set to become an unrestricted free agent—making the Titans' quarterback situation easier even if there are still other financial obstacles because of Henry, Conklin and others.