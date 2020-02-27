MLB Stars Most Likely to Land Mega Contract Extensions by 2020 Opening Day

0 of 8

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's 2020 season will be here in no time. But for now, it's spring—and therefore extension season.

Though nobody has signed a massive contract yet, there's a good chance that a handful of players will do so before Opening Day arrives on March 26. Some might even cross the $100 million threshold, as Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Chris Sale, Paul Goldschmidt, Jacob deGrom and Alex Bregman did last spring.

We've pinpointed seven players who we think have a pretty good shot at signing a nine-figure megadeal in the next few weeks. To some degree, the timing is right, and the money could be there.

We'll go in order from least likely to most likely signee.