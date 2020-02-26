Tim Tebow to Play for Philippines in 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Tim Tebow #85 of the New York Mets looks on while batting during the Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Mets 9-6. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Tim Tebow will play for the Philippines in the qualifiers for the World Baseball Classic, the tournament announced Wednesday.

Tebow was born in Manila and spent the first three years of his life in the Philippines before his family moved to Florida. The qualifying tournament is scheduled to take place from March 12-March 25.

The Philippines are part of a qualifying group that includes Great Britain, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Panama and Spain. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'Next Man Up' Will Save the Yankees Again in 2020

    Why the Yankees are still AL favorites despite losing Severino

    MLB logo
    MLB

    'Next Man Up' Will Save the Yankees Again in 2020

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report

    Stanton Unlikely for Opening Day After Suffering Calf Injury

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stanton Unlikely for Opening Day After Suffering Calf Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Luis Severino Needs Tommy John Surgery

    Yankees starter will likely miss all of the 2020 season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Luis Severino Needs Tommy John Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Way-Too-Early 2020 Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

    Blockbusters that would shift the baseball landscape

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Way-Too-Early 2020 Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report