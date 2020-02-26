Tim Tebow to Play for Philippines in 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Tim Tebow will play for the Philippines in the qualifiers for the World Baseball Classic, the tournament announced Wednesday.

Tebow was born in Manila and spent the first three years of his life in the Philippines before his family moved to Florida. The qualifying tournament is scheduled to take place from March 12-March 25.

The Philippines are part of a qualifying group that includes Great Britain, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Panama and Spain.



