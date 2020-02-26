Report: MLB to Strictly Enforce Rule on Pitchers Using Foreign Substances

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 18: A detailed view of a group of Rawlings official Major League baseballs during the Detroit Tigers Spring Training workouts at the TigerTown Facility on February 18, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball reportedly will be taking a hard stance against pitchers using foreign substances on the mound this season.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Chris Young, MLB's vice president of on-field operations, initiatives and strategy, has informed teams the official rule stating any foreign substance taken to the mound and used on the ball will be strictly enforced. 

  

