Report: MLB to Strictly Enforce Rule on Pitchers Using Foreign Substances

Major League Baseball reportedly will be taking a hard stance against pitchers using foreign substances on the mound this season.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Chris Young, MLB's vice president of on-field operations, initiatives and strategy, has informed teams the official rule stating any foreign substance taken to the mound and used on the ball will be strictly enforced.

