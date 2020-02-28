Predicting Each MLB Team's Best Player in 2025

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: C Adley Rutschman

The No. 1 overall pick last June after he hit .411/.575/.751 with 17 home runs during his junior season at Oregon State, Rutschman has a chance to be a generational talent behind the plate for the rebuilding Orioles.

While the organization has no reason to rush him, he made it to Single-A in his pro debut and could reach Double-A before the 2020 season is over. Chance Sisco has failed to live up to his billing as the team's catcher of the future, and he won't stand in Rutschman's way once he's deemed ready. A 2021 or 2022 debut could set him up to be the face of the franchise by 2025.

Boston Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension last April that will keep him in Boston through the 2025 season and perhaps a year longer if a $20 million option vests.

The 27-year-old enjoyed the best offensive season of his career last year, posting a 140 OPS+ with 52 doubles, 33 home runs and 117 RBI in a 5.2-WAR campaign. He's always been a below-average defender at shortstop, and a move to the hot corner by 2025 could actually improve his overall profile.

New York Yankees: SS Gleyber Torres

The sky is the limit for Torres after he launched 38 home runs in his age-22 season. In order for him to still be playing with the Yankees by the time the 2025 season rolls around, he will need to have signed an extension, as he will be eligible for free agency for the first time during the 2024-25 offseason.

The X-factor here is hyped international signing Jasson Dominguez.

Signed for $5.1 million last summer and compared to the likes of Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout, Dominguez just turned 17 years old this month. The outfielder could debut by 2023 if he follows the developmental path of some other recent international phenoms, but expecting him to be the face of the Yankees at that point may be asking too much.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Wander Franco

The consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball entering the 2020 season, Franco hit .327/.398/.487 with 43 extra-base hits in 114 games between Single-A and High-A.

While he doesn't turn 19 years old until March 1, he is already well ahead of the developmental curve, and a 2021 debut seems well within reach. He is a strong enough defensive shortstop that his glove will not hold him back, and his bat has a chance to be MVP-caliber with an 80-grade hit tool and 60-grade power.

Toronto Blue Jays: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

After hitting .272/.339/.433 with 43 extra-base hits in a 2.1-WAR season as a rookie, Guerrero is just scratching the surface of his once-in-a-generation potential.

He has the offensive tools to win multiple batting titles and home run crowns, and as long as he stays on top of his conditioning, he should quickly develop into the face of the franchise and one of baseball's true superstars.

Don't overlook Nate Pearson here, as his ceiling is as high as any young pitcher in baseball thanks to his high-octane stuff.