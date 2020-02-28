Updated QB Carousel Predictions After NFL Combine Rumors, Buzz

1 of 6

While the Dallas Cowboys have yet to lock up Dak Prescott on an extension, it feels more like a leverage standoff than a team ready to make a change under center.

New head coach Mike McCarthy was pushing that idea at the combine, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

"Dak Prescott, definitely (is our franchise quarterback). It's exactly where we want to be with Dak. What he's done to this point speaks to itself. Really, Dak is in a business situation right now—I've gone through this as a coach with a number of my players in the past. I think like anything, it's just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter. And that's really where we are as an organization. And that's where Dak is in his personal fight to get a contract done."

Plenty of teams would love to sign Prescott if he does become available. The 26-year-old has thrown for nearly 16,000 yards and 97 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons.

But if the standoff keeps going, the Cowboys have made it clear that they'll franchise-tag Prescott.

Nothing stands in the way of Dallas signing Prescott to a long-term deal. The Cowboys currently boast more than $77 million in cap space. They also must juggle star receiver Amari Cooper and other notable free agents, but nothing surpasses the importance of re-signing Prescott.

Nobody in Dallas should want to attempt another gamble at the position.

