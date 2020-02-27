NFL Free Agency 2020: Best Potential Bargain at Every Position

0 of 10

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of NFL free agency is slated to kick off March 18. The ability of teams to contact and negotiate with players before the official start of free agency means there will be a flurry of signings the moment the market opens.

It also means the first wave of signed players will be heavily compensated.

The biggest deals usually come in the first few days of free agency. However, the biggest deals aren't always the best. Sometimes unheralded signings prove to be the most impactful because they combine value with production.

For example, cornerback Bashaud Breeland signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. He then started 18 games, including the postseason, and help the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

While not every potential bargain will help deliver a title next season, each can substantially outperform their contract because they were undervalued or have untapped potential or a heavy risk-reward factor.

Here, we'll run down the best potential bargains at each position.