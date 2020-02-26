2020 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-Round Mock Draft Before Scouting Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing, and while on-field workouts won't begin until Thursday, there is plenty to glean from the proceedings in Indianapolis.

For one, medical evaluations are underway, and for players like Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they are critical. He should be one of the top prospects in this draft class, but a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in 2019 clouds his immediate NFL future.

The 21-year-old's medicals have been positive, though, and he expects to participate in Alabama's pro day on March 9.

"I'm hoping to do everything," Tagovailoa said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "I don't think there is much to wait on."

Having members of all 32 teams in the same place at the same time also makes the combine a hotbed of rumor and speculation. Here, you'll find some of the latest draft-related buzz, along with a full first-round mock.

Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU



30. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Burrow Will Play for Cincinnati If Drafted No. 1

While Tagovailoa may be one of the top quarterback prospects in this class, LSU's Joe Burrow appears to be a near-lock to go No. 1 overall. The Cincinnati Bengals seem ready to move on from Andy Dalton, and they have the top pick.

However, there has been plenty of speculation that Burrow doesn't want to play for the Bengals, and the Heisman Trophy winner did little to dispel that notion in Indianapolis.

"I'm not going to not play," he said, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I'm a ballplayer. Whoever takes me, I'm going to go show up."

That's a far cry from saying it would be an honor to play for the Bengals, or something to that effect. However, it does indicate that Bengals shouldn't have to worry about the 23-year-old forcing his way to another team a la Eli Manning or John Elway.

Lions Continue to Insist They're Keeping Stafford

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Could the Detroit Lions be in the market for a quarterback on draft night? It's certainly possible, and for some draft experts, it's expected. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently mocked Tagovailoa to Detroit at three.

However, this doesn't mean that Detroit is going to move on from starting quarterback Matthew Stafford—at least not before the draft.

"In terms of the whole rumor on Stafford, I think I've texted a lot of people here that it's like 100 percent false," general manager Bob Quinn said at the combine, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "If we need to add a third exclamation point, we will."

It makes sense for the Lions to hold onto Stafford for two reasons. For one, he still has $32 million in dead money on his contract. Secondly, dealing him before the draft would potentially tip Detroit's plans at No. 3.

If the Lions are eying a quarterback like Tagovailoa, it's best if other teams don't know it.

Panthers Planning to Stick With Newton

The Carolina Panthers could also be in the market for a signal-caller in the draft. Starter Cam Newton has had each of his past two seasons hampered by injury and is only signed through the 2020 season.

However, Carolina appears set to roll with the 30-year-old this year, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

While everything must be taken with a grain of salt at this point in the offseason—the smoke is often thickest before the draft—if true, this means the Panthers probably aren't in the market for a quarterback at No. 7.

With both Kyle Allen and Will Grier on the depth chart behind Newton, the Panthers will have quarterback options without forcing a pick at No. 7. This is beneficial because with the quarterback-needy Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers picking ahead of the Panthers—and the possibility of trades very real—Carolina may not find one of its top quarterbacks still available.