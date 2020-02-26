NFLPA Board of Representatives to Send NFL's CBA Proposal for General Vote

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

George Atallah, the assistant executive director of external affairs for the NFL Players Association, tweeted that the organization's Board of Player Representatives voted to send the NFL's proposed collective bargaining agreement to NFLPA membership for a vote.

The current CBA is set to expire after the 2020 season. NFL owners approved the terms of the new CBA on Feb. 20, per a league statement.

The new CBA proposal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, featured a host of new changes ranging from revenue, salary and benefit increases, further limits on training camp hours, improvements to working conditions and changes to the current drug policy.

The NFL is also proposing dramatic changes to its current schedule, including increasing the league ledger from 16 to 17 regular-season games and adding an extra playoff team in each conference for a total of 14 postseason participants.

As for the vote itself, Pelissero explained the parameters behind it alongside some context:

There have been a few points of contention among players regarding the new proposal, namely their share of the revenue pie and the regular-season game increase.

Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett argued that the revenue split should be 50-50 as opposed to 48 percent for players (or 48.5 percent if a 17-game slate is approved):

And Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette expressed his disagreement with the regular-season change:

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman did not seem in favor of the new CBA proposal:

Still, recent news seems to be pointing toward an agreement, with Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk providing more context, specifically regarding ownership and NFLPA reps meeting Tuesday in Indianapolis:

"Members of the NFLPA board met with representatives from ownership for four hours at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday evening. Those involved in the discussions then returned to meet with the rest of the NFLPA's player representatives before voting to forward the proposal to a vote to approve or reject the owners' proposal.

"A majority approval from the entire player body is required for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement to be ratified and put into effect. With the proposal being forwarded to the full membership, it means at least a majority of the player representatives approved the parameters of the deal."

Following that meeting, NFL VP of Communications Brian McCarthy said that "out of respect for the process, we're not going to have further comment at this time."

At this rate, however, comments confirming the approval of a new CBA shortly seem likely, although as Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted, a "critical step remains."