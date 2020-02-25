NFL Declines Comment After 4 Hours of CBA Negotiations with NFLPA

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 26, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: A detail view of the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE logo on the goal post stanchion before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA met to discuss the league's new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday evening while in Indianapolis for the NFL combine.

"Out of respect for the process, we will not have further comment at this time," NFL PR chief Brian McCarthy told reporters once the meeting wrapped.

NFL owners who attended all stayed mum while departing, The Athletic's Lindsay Jones noted. She added that McCarthy "would not say if further meetings are scheduled."

"All eight members of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee attended the nearly 4-hour meeting, along with members of the NFLPA executive committee and board of representatives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted. "Not yet clear if the board will vote on a proposed CBA tonight." 

NFL owners approved the terms of a proposed CBA, which would last 10 years, on Feb. 20:

However, the NFLPA delayed its vote on the proposal:

There's a prominent divide between players and owners about extending the regular season to 17 games. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman were among the players publicly opposed to it:

Sherman, Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Russell Okung, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, New York Giants safety Michael Thomas and New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater were present for Tuesday's meeting, per Pelissero.

The current CBA will expire following the 2020 season.

