Way-Too-Early 2020 MLB Trade Deadline Blockbuster Predictions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Left-hander Matthew Boyd averaged a career-high 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 185.1 frames for the Detroit Tigers last season. The 29-year-old is controllable through 2022, so Detroit doesn't have to trade him.

With that said, the rebuilding Tigers could flip Boyd at the deadline for a bushel of prospects, provided he pitches up to his potential between Opening Day and July 31.

Any number of contenders would come calling, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem like a particularly good fit. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman loves to stockpile arms, and Los Angeles has a deep farm system.

Catcher Keibert Ruiz is the No. 33 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, but 24-year-old Will Smith is blocking the 21-year-old is at the big league level.

If the Dodgers tossed in another decent MiLB chip or two, they could pad a rotation that lost 2019 National League ERA leader Hyun-Jin Ryu while adding veterans David Price and Alex Wood.