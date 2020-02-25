Bengals Exec Duke Tobin: 'Doubtful' Team Trades No. 1 Pick Amid Joe Burrow Buzz

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

After Joe Burrow tried putting to rest any speculation about him not wanting to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, the team's director of player personnel says it's unlikely they will try to trade out of the No. 1 pick.

Per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., Duke Tobin said he would never say never about anything, but it's "doubtful" the Bengals will trade the top choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There was ongoing speculation that Burrow may attempt to get out of playing for the Bengals when he said he has "leverage" in the situation.

"Look, this is a long process, right?" he told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "They have their process that they have to go through, and so I am blessed to be in the position I'm in. If they select me, they select me, I'm going to do everything in my power to be the best football player I can be."

During a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, Burrow seemed to clarify those previous remarks.

"I'll play for whoever drafts me," he told reporters. "I'm just not going to be presumptuous about what they want to do. It's the draft. You guys have been covering it for a long time. You never know what's going to happen."

It's widely believed that the Bengals will take the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner with the top pick. B/R's Matt Miller cited sources connected to the NFL and college football who believe Cincinnati has already made the decision to take the former LSU star.

Burrow would inject a lot of excitement into a Bengals organization that finished 2-14 last season and hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season. He threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns to help LSU win the College Football Playoff Championship last year.