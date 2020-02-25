Henry Ruggs 'Confident' He Can Break John Ross' NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash Record

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said Tuesday he's "confident" in his ability to break the NFL Scouting Combine record of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash set by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III in 2017.

Ruggs confirmed on CBS Sports HQ his "goal is to be the fastest ever":

The 21-year-old Alabama native's numbers don't jump off the page from his final year with the Crimson Tide because he shared targets with DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy. He recorded 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. He added a rushing score.

His game-breaking ability was evident throughout the campaign, however, as four of his eight total TDs came from at least 45 yards out.

Ruggs credited Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with putting his receivers in position to succeed.

"The biggest thing is momentum," he told reporters in September. "We trust Tua because he'll put the ball where he needs to. I mean, if there's a defender around, he'll throw it low so we'll have to go down and get it. But we trust him, so the momentum of the ball carries us one way, and we just follow it. And sometimes it's just fortunate enough to not have anybody in that lane to be running."

A record-breaking showing at the combine could further boost Ruggs' draft stock. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 13 overall prospect on his latest big board.

Wide receivers will run the 40 on Thursday in Indianapolis. The NFL Network will have live coverage of the event.