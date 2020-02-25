Tua Tagovailoa Expects to Be Medically Cleared from Hip Injury on March 9

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020
Alerted 2m ago in the B/R App

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from November hip surgery appears to be progressing well, as the 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year expects to be medically cleared within two weeks. 

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Tagovailoa said he anticipates he'll get the "full go" from his doctors March 9. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Potential Free-Agent Steals 👀

    Your team should be looking at these players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Potential Free-Agent Steals 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Panthers Sticking with Cam

    Carolina to move forward with Cam Newton as its starter, coaches 'encouraged' by QB's rehab from injury (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers Sticking with Cam

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears GM on Trubisky Option

    That decision isn’t triggered until May’: Bears focused on free agency before deciding on Trubisky's 5th-year option

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears GM on Trubisky Option

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Will Play for Bengals

    Joe Burrow says he'll play for Cincy if it picks him No. 1: 'I'm a ball player. Whoever picks me I'm going to show up'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow Will Play for Bengals

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report