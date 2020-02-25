Tua Tagovailoa Expects to Be Medically Cleared from Hip Injury on March 9

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from November hip surgery appears to be progressing well, as the 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year expects to be medically cleared within two weeks.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Tagovailoa said he anticipates he'll get the "full go" from his doctors March 9.

