The 1 Move Every NFL Team Needs to Avoid This Offseason

The moves an NFL team doesn't make are just as important as those it does. An entire season can hinge on one decision.

A year ago, the Buffalo Bills were on the precipice of trading for Antonio Brown. Brown went to the Raiders but was a distraction and ultimately released without playing a single game. The Bills still had a hole at wide receiver throughout the 2019 campaign. But the offense made it work, and the team established itself as a legitimate playoff squad.

Who knows what might have happened to the Bills locker room with Brown's addition, especially after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by two women?

The cost of free agency, the draft and trades extend well beyond the initial return. Well-run organizations look beyond additions or subtractions in a vacuum and project the effect on team-building.

A delicate balance exists between those two points. But one thing always rings true: An organization will do what's in its best interests, even if it means parting ways with a longtime, beloved player.

A wrong move is dependent on each team's situation. It can include re-signing a particular individual, not moving on from another, making certain draft moves, being aggressive in free agency and everything in between.

The following is one thing each organization must avoid doing this offseason.