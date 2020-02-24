Report: Tua Tagovailoa Not Dealing with Loss of Blood Flow Amid Hip Injury Rehab

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa reportedly has not experienced a loss of blood flow in his previously injured hip.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the news, noting the Alabama product's broken hip has healed. While Tagovailoa will not participate in on-field drills during the NFL Scouting Combine, the hope is he will be able to do so closer to April's NFL draft.

Tagovailoa's health figures to be a major storyline approaching the draft.

After all, it wasn't long ago he was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate and potential No. 1 pick before he suffered a dislocated right hip during a November win over Mississippi State. Tagovailoa underwent surgery to repair the injury on Nov. 18.

Following his setback, Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to the SEC and national championships while taking home the Heisman and presumed spot as the No. 1 pick.

The former Alabama signal-caller still figures to hear his name called early in the process, especially given the positive developments regarding his health.

The 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year won a national championship during his collegiate career and threw for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in his one healthy season as the Crimson's Tide full-time quarterback.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Tagovailoa to go No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins in his most recent mock draft while pointing out the quarterback's health status will go a long way toward determining where he is actually picked.

Rapoport's Monday update is a step in the right direction.