Anonymous GM: Jacob Eason 'Can Drop F--king Dimes,' Will Climb NFL Draft Boards

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Cue the quarterback carousel.

The NFL combine begins this week in Indianapolis, which means teams will get an up-close look at highly touted prospects in the 2020 draft class. As a result, draft boards will inevitably shuffle.

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason might be moving up.

"The guy can drop f--king dimes," an anonymous NFC general manager told NFL Network's Mike Silver. "He's an extremely talented passer, and he's gonna rise up the board as the draft gets closer, because people are gonna look at his build and see him throw and go, 'Where (else) am I gonna get a guy like that?'"

An anonymous AFC general manager added: "He's a big guy who's athletic with good arm strength, and he can make all the throws. It would've helped him to stay in school another year—there'd be less uncertainty— but I could see teams liking his traits and projecting him as someone they could develop into a starter."

Eason had a career-best season at Washington in 2019 after spending 2016 and '17 with the Georgia Bulldogs. The junior threw for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 64.2 completion percentage across 13 games for the 8-5 Huskies.

Eason declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 26, forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility:

This quarterback class is headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The LSU quarterback set countless records while leading the LSU Tigers to an undefeated season capped by a national title. He is widely considered a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

From there, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projects three more QBs to go before Eason: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5; Oregon's Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6; Utah State's Jordan Love to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 13.

Miller has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking Eason at No. 14:

"Starting over at quarterback might not seem favorable for [head coach Bruce] Arians, but Washington's Jacob Eason is perfect for his offense. Big-armed, aggressive down the field and smart with the football, Eason has the tools to stretch the field in Arians' scheme and is big enough (6'6", 227 lbs) to handle the punishment of being behind an average offensive line."

The Bucs have a decision to make with 2015 first overall pick Jameis Winston, who is entering free agency at 26 years old this offseason after an up-and-down career thus far.

Bigger picture, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote that it would be "ideal" for Eason to land in a situation where he can sit for "a year or two"—specifically circling the New England Patriots and Tom Brady at No. 23 overall (h/t the Seattle Times' Mike Vorel).

The NFL combine will begin Thursday, and the full schedule can be viewed here.