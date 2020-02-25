NFL Draft 2020: Reviewing Expert Mocks, Odds and Potential Trade Scenarios

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis. Though workouts aren't scheduled to begin until Thursday, news and rumors are already flowing.

On Monday, the big news was that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's hands measured in at nine inches even. That would be tied with Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff for the smallest among first-round quarterbacks since 2008, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.

Burrow had a little fun at his own expense over the measurement:

The reality is that Burrow's hand size probably won't keep him from being the top option for the Cincinnati Bengals. According to FanDuel sportsbook, Burrow is a 1-100 favorite to go to Cincinnati at the top of Round 1 (h/t ESPN's David Purdum).

A bigger uncertainty is where Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might land. The 2018 national champion suffered a dislocated and fractured hip this past season. His recovery has been one of the biggest stories of the predraft process, and his medical evaluation—quarterback evals are scheduled for Tuesday—will be one of the biggest stories of the combine.

The Miami Dolphins, holders of the No. 5 pick, have been linked to Tagovailoa, but Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told reporters: "I just worry about his health."

Regardless of Miami's public concern, the team is still considered one of the favorites to land Tagovailoa, according to Caesars Palace (h/t Purdum). The Dolphins and the Detroit Lions are both listed at -110 (bet $110 to win $100). Other high odds include:

Los Angeles Chargers, 5-2

Cincinnati Bengals, 7-1

Carolina Panthers, 7-1

Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-1

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The fact that Detroit has the same odds to land Tagovailoa as Miami is significant because the Lions have quarterback Matthew Stafford under contract through 2023.

It's more likely that the Lions trade out of the No. 3 spot so that another team can take a quarterback like Tagovailoa. According to WalterFootball.com's Charlie Campbell, the Washington Redskins would need a "massive package" to move down from No. 2. If Washington is unwilling to move, Detroit will be the prime trade-up option.

"Open to any trades," Lions general manager Bob Quinn told the team's website.

A team like the Panthers or Chargers could trade up to No. 3 in order to jump the Dolphins and land Tagovailoa. Alternatively, Miami could move up two spots in order to secure their man.

Stafford's contract and the Lions' trade flexibility haven't stopped some experts from still predicting a Detroit-Tagovailoa pairing.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently mocked the Alabama quarterback to Detroit at three:

"There is some buzz that they like Tagovailoa, who might not work out for teams before April's draft because of his hip injury," Kiper wrote. "Is that just a smoke screen? What if Detroit likes Tagovailoa so much that it keeps Stafford on the roster for another year?"

The idea of Detroit drafting Tagovailoa and keeping Stafford for now isn't at all far-fetched. While trading Stafford this offseason would be costly—his deal has $32 million in dead cap—it would be more manageable next offseason. Stafford would have just $19 million in dead cap remaining in 2021.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter also projects Tagovailoa going at No. 3, though in a projected trade to the Dolphins. Five other mocks from NFL.com—from Bucky Brooks, Charlie Casserly, Maurice Jones-Drew, Lance Zierlein and Daniel Jeremiah—all have Detroit taking Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah third.

All six of the NFL.com mocks have Tagovailoa going in the top five, however. It's also worth noting that four of the five have Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert going in the top six, as does Kiper.

Jones-Drew has Utah State's Jordan Love going to the Chargers at No. 6, and only he and Jeremiah have Herbert falling outside the top 10.

This suggests that a promising medical check for Tagovailoa could essentially ensure that three quarterbacks go in the top 10.

Using average draft position, here's a look at the consensus top 10 picks from the six aforementioned mocks:

1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

5. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

7. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

8. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

9. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

10. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia