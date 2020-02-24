NHL Trade Deadline 2020: Post-Deadline Roundup and Twitter Reaction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers yells at Mattias Ekholm #14 of the Nashville Predators after a second period penalty on Ekholm at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline officially passed Monday at 3 p.m. ET with a flurry of deals getting across the finish line.

Among the biggest moves is a trade that didn't happen, though. The New York Rangers announced they signed Chris Kreider to a multiyear extension. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, the contract runs for seven years with an average annual value of $6.5 million. 

The left wing was set to hit free agency, leaving many to wonder whether the Rangers would cash in on the veteran forward, who has 24 goals and 21 assists through 60 games this year.

Instead, the 28-year-old is staying in the Big Apple, which not only impacts the rest of this season but also shapes the Rangers' future.

The NHL still saw plenty of trades that could help determine the playoff race. Here's a list of some notable deals via NHL.com:

  • New York Islanders acquire forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau; Ottawa Senators acquire conditional 2020 first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick and conditional 2022 third-round pick
  • Carolina Hurricanes acquire forward Vincent Trocheck; Florida Panthers acquire forwards Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Chase Priskie
  • Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Patrick Marleau; San Jose Sharks acquire conditional 2021 third-round draft pick
  • Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Wayne Simmonds; New Jersey Devils acquire conditional 2021 fifth-round pick
  • Edmonton Oilers acquire forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner; Detroit Red Wings acquire forward Sam Gagner, 2020 second-round pick and 2021 second-round pick
  • Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forwards Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues; Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Dominik Kahun
  • Calgary Flames acquire defenseman Erik Gustafsson; Chicago Blackhawks acquire 2020 third-round pick
  • Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Barclay Goodrow, 2020 third-round pick; San Jose Sharks acquire 2020 first-round pick, forward Anthony Greco

Three points separate the first-place Vegas Golden Knights from the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division. Both teams bolstered their rosters Monday.

Edmonton added defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou as part of its deadline haul, while Vegas acquired goaltender Robin Lehner in the hope of atoning for last year's first-round exit.

The Lehner trade isn't yet official, with Sportsnet's Chris Johnson reporting the Chicago Blackhawks got a second-round pick, goalie Malcolm Subban and Slava Demin.

Lehner, who signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks in the offseason, wrote a message to fans in the Windy City:

The 28-year-old has a .918 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. If the 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist can rediscover his form from last year, he'd deliver huge value to a Golden Knights squad that's tied for 17th in goals allowed (3.03 per game).

Athanasiou represents more of a gamble for the Oilers. After scoring 30 goals and assisting on 24 in 2018-19, the 25-year-old has 24 points through 46 games with a league-worst minus-45 for the league-worst Red Wings.

The speedy left wing is a candidate to benefit most from a change of scenery.

The Ottawa Senators were clearly in selling mode as they sit next-to-last in the Eastern Conference. They were a big winner at the deadline after flipping Jean-Gabriel Pageau for multiple draft picks.

The New York Islanders bought high on the center, who already has a career high in goals (24) and could surpass his personal best in assists of 24 with 16 so far.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, though, allowing for the possibility New York is only getting a half-season rental. According to TSN's Frank Seravalli and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the Islanders have opened up negotiations about a long-term extension with Pageau's representatives.

Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton have played a combined 2,647 games for the San Jose Sharks and established themselves as the two best players in franchise history. Neither star has lifted the Stanley Cup, however, so fans expected one or both to join a playoff contender for one more shot at title.

LeBrun reported the Sharks, who are having one of their worst seasons in franchise history, received calls for Marleau and Thornton, with the former actually changing teams. He'll chase a championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the 40-year-old may be in the twilight of his career, he can help the Penguins over the second half of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Watching Marleau deliver the Sharks their first-ever title would've been more satisfying for fans, but nobody will begrudge him for attempting to maximize what's left of his time on the ice.

