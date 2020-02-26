The Fastest 40 Times in NFL Combine History

0 of 9

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As hundreds of prospects gather at Lucas Oil Stadium for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, most everyone is looking forward to the 40-yard dash.

While the overall time is sometimes less meaningful than that of a 10-yard split, the 40-yard dash has become the featured event because, well, we love speed.

And the last two-plus decades have brought plenty of that to Indianapolis.

In the interest of accuracy, only the electronically timed 40-yard dashes at the combine were considered for this list, excluding results from 1982-1998. The legend of Bo Jackson's 4.12-second run remains, and hand-timed sprints occasionally turn up faster results too. We're sticking to technology.